What to Know About Anthony Mackie’s ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Marvel is back! Though the well known Steve Rogers – played by Chris Evans – has taken a step back to live his elder years, Anthony Mackie is coming to save the world as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World.

Release Date

The superhero film is set to release on one of the most romantic dates, February 14, 2025. The announcement was made on all of Marvel’s platforms as they showed off the teaser photo with a hand gripping onto the well known vibranium shield.

Cast

Aside from the protagonist– who previously played Falcon, Harrison Ford will also star in the film as the new elected president. In addition Seth Rollins, Shira Haas, Rosa Salazar, and more will take part in joining the cast.

Synopsis

You can of course expect action! But as per IMDb, the upcoming movie is about Sam Wilson– Anthony Mackie’s character – “ meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

Anthony Takes The Shield

The 45-year-old took on Chris’ role in the finale of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, “This is the moment where he becomes Captain America, so what’s his Captain America going to stand for?” Mackie explains. “Because he was a soldier, he was a caretaker of soldiers, a counselor, he’s not the guy who’s going to bust his way through problems…The humanitarian side of him was something that I feel is his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is your superpower,” Mackie continues. “So that monologue was about him showing that if one of us is mistreated, we’re all to blame. And that’s the overall theme of the the new Captain America, not that not Black Cap, or Cap for the people, he’s Captain America for all,” he told Variety.

How Long Will He Be Captain America

Though it is not confirmed how many Captain America movies fans can await, Anthony shared to the outlet, “I definitely don’t want to be a 55 year old Captain America, so I’ve got a solid six to eight [years] in me.”