‘Captain America 4’: Everything We Know About Anthony Mackie’s Solo Marvel Movie

Captain America: Brave New World is an upcoming Marvel movie.

is an upcoming Marvel movie. Anthony Mackie stars as Captain America.

The film will be released July 26, 2024.

Sam Wilson is your new Captain America. Anthony Mackie is taking over the role from Chris Evans in the upcoming fourth Captain America film, Captain America: Brave New World. Sam has always been the Falcon in the MCU, but in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier he decided to take on the star-spangled mantle. Fans are excited to see Anthony’s take on Captain America in the upcoming movie, which falls under Phase Five of the MCU.

After the success of the first three Captain America movies, this fourth film is guaranteed to be a box office smash hit. From the release date to the cast, here’s the latest updates on Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America 4 Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World (original titled Captain America: New World Order) is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. The film was originally set to come out on May 3, 2024, but it was delayed by almost three months due to the writers strike in June 2023. The movie will stream on Disney+ sometime after its theatrical release.

Captain America 4 Cast & Crew

Cast

Anthony Mackie is playing the titular superhero in Captain America 4. Anthony made his debut as Sam Wilson/Falcon in the second Captain America movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The actor reprised his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ with Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes. Sebastian is not expected to appear in the film, but he will be in Thunderbolts.

At least two other actors from Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be in Captain America 4. Danny Ramirez is back as Joaquin Torres, Sam’s army liaison, who takes on the mantle of the Falcon. Carl Lumbly returns as Isaiah Bradley, a Korean War veteran who received the super soldier serum. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are reprising their roles as Thaddeus Ross’ daughter Betty Ross and the villain Samuel Sterns/Leader from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Harrison Ford is joining the MCU as Thaddeus Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt. Shira Haas, best known for her role in Netflix’s Unorthodox, is playing Sabra, the first Israeli superheroine. Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Crew

Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah. He wrote the script with Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Julius previously directed the movies The Girl Is In Trouble, The Cloverleaf Paradox, and Luce. This is his first Marvel movie.

Producers on Captain America 4 include Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and VP of Production & Development Nate Moore. Kramer Morgenthau is doing the cinematography. He worked on Thor: The Dark World, as well as Game of Thrones. Gersha Phillips is serving as the costume designer while Ramsey Avery is working as the production designer.

What Will Captain America 4 Be About?

Marvel has not released the official plot description for Captain America: Brave New World yet. There’s also no footage from the film out yet, aside from an on-set photo of Anthony and Harrison that was released June 6. The image shows the two men chatting and Anthony is in his Captain America suit.

Some of the cast and crew of Captain America 4 have teased the film. Director Julius Onah described the movie as a “paranoid thriller” at the D23 Expo in 2022. He told Entertainment Tonight that Sam Wilson will be “tested” in the film. “Now that he’s taken the mantle of Captain America, he’s really going to question what it means to lead. And all the action and all the emotionality of the story is really built around him answering that question,” Julius said.

Producer Nate Moore told Collider that Sam is going to clash with Thaddeus Ross in the film. “Sam Wilson’s Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It’s no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson’s the best,” Nate said. “Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.”

Harrison Ford told Esquire that overall he enjoyed shooting his first-ever Marvel movie. “I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun,” the Star Wars icon said. “But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work,” he added.

Will Chris Evans Be In Captain America 4?

Chris Evans is not expected to be in Captain America: Brave New World. The last time Chris played Steve Rogers was in Avengers: Endgame, when he went back in time to reunite with Peggy Carter. In June 2022, Chris told ComicBook.com that it would be a “tall order” to get him back as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Chris has expressed his approval at Anthony taking over the role of Captain America. “No one better to do it. I mean, he [Anthony] honestly does it justice,” Chris told Yahoo in June 2022. “I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tearshed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.” In July 2022, The Hollywood Reporter put out a tweet regarding Chris’ future as Captain America, to which the actor responded, “Sam Wilson is Captain America.”