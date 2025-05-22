‘Survivor’ Season 49: Release Date, Cast, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Survivor is heading back to the island for its 49th season—and the competition is fiercer than ever. Filmed once again in the lush, treacherous landscapes of Fiji, the upcoming installment promises a fresh cast of castaways, scorching conditions, and brand-new twists that could flip the game on its head. Whether you’re a longtime fan or tuning in for the first time, Season 49 is shaping up to be a must-watch.

From the official release date to how to stream the episodes and who’s rumored to be in the cast, here’s everything you need to know about Survivor Season 49 below.

When Does Survivor Season 49 Come Out?

Survivor Season 49 is set to premiere in fall 2025, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. While an exact premiere date hasn’t been announced, CBS confirmed the show’s return in its fall lineup.

Who Is in the Survivor Season 49 Cast?

Jeff Probst is set to return as host, as always, but the official cast list for Season 49 has yet to be announced.

“Every season of Survivor is unique, and that is definitely the case for Survivor 49,” the host and showrunner tod Entertainment Weekly. “This is a very likable and quirky group of players that are going to encounter a Fijian summer so sweltering it feels like the jungle is breathing on you.”

According to Inside Survivor, rumors point to a diverse lineup of 18 new castaways, including:

Jeremiah Ing (30s, Events Manager, Toronto, ON)

Alex Moore (26, Communications Director, Evanston, D.C.)

Annie Davis (49, Singer, Austin, TX)

Jake Latimer (34, Corrections Officer, Edmonton, AB)

Rizo Velovic (25, Notary Public, Yonkers, NY)

Michelle Chukwujekwu (29, Fitness Instructor, San Diego, CA)

Sage Ahrens-Nichols (30, Therapist, Olympia, WA)

Sophia ‘Sophi’ Balerdi (27, Financial Analyst, Miami, FL)

Sophia ‘Sophie’ Segreti (31, Product Strategist, New York, NY)

How Can You Watch Survivor Season 49?

You can watch Survivor Season 49 live on CBS every Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET/PT. For streaming options, episodes will be available on Paramount+ both live and on-demand. Additionally, past seasons and episodes can be streamed on platforms like Hulu and Pluto TV.

Who Won Survivor Season 48?

Kyle Fraser emerged as the Sole Survivor of Season 48, securing a 5-2-1 jury vote victory over finalists Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter. Kyle’s strategic gameplay, including a pivotal fake idol move and strong social connections, earned him the $1 million prize.