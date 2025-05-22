Who Won ‘Survivor’ Season 48? Find Out the Winner

Image Credit: CBS

Survivor never has a shortage of drama. From betrayals to alliances, the series can only crown one as its sole survivor, and season 48 ended on a strong note for one castaway. So, who won this season?

Hollywood Life reveals the winner of season 48 of Survivor below.

Who Were the Last 5 Castaways on Survivor?

The final five castaways from the 48th season of Survivor were Eva Erickson, Kyle Fraser, Mitch Guerra, Joe Hunter and Kamilla Karthigesu.

Who Won Survivor Season 48?

Kyle Fraser won season 48 of Survivor. The lawyer didn’t get to the finish line without overcoming obstacles, though, and among them was owning up to his secret partnership with Kamilla.

During an interview with Parade published in February 2025, Kyle said that he didn’t want audiences to perceive him as an “alpha male.”

“I do think that I can be a leader in real life sometimes. But I wouldn’t always cast myself in that role, nor would I want to be that out here,” Kyle explained to the outlet. “I think kind of what I was touching on earlier is what I want people is what I want people to perceive me as: A friend.”

The Virginia native also pointed out that his “motto” throughout the show would be to put “people first.”

“I want to connect with people to then build a foundation to play the game,” Kyle noted. “I think we see too many strategic players who don’t have the social foundation to get far in this game.”

As for his inspiration in joining Survivor, Kyle reflected on his past job as a boarding school teacher.

“But during the summers, I taught at a juvenile detention center,” her revealed. “It was a charter school attached to a juvenile detention center, and they were able to earn credits in money, so when they get released, they would have something to go out into the world. And that was a really hard experience. Learning when you’re in a juvenile detention center, I couldn’t imagine. Learning was hard enough for me as a kid in school.”

Kyle added that “trying to connect with [these students] when they’re trying to figure out, ‘When the hell am I gonna get out of jail?’ was really hard. But I figured out a way to do it in different circumstances.”

“Some days were really, really hard and painful to see what they’re going through, painful to sort of try and connect with them. But you’ve got to keep on pushing,” he concluded. “And I feel like I kind of have to have that same mentality in Survivor.”

How Much Money Does the Survivor Winner Get?

The winner of Survivor receives a $1 million grand prize. The runner-up gets a $100,00 cash prize.