Kyle Fraser: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Survivor’ Season 48 Winner

Image Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Kyle Fraser was crowned the sole survivor during the season 48 finale of Survivor, and audiences were curious to learn all about the winner’s personal life, career and more.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Kyle in case you didn’t know while watching him compete on the CBS reality TV series.

Kyle Fraser Is 31 Years Old

Currently, Kyle is 31 years old.

Kyle Fraser Is a Lawyer

Kyle works as a litigator but was a teacher in the past, which helped his approach on Survivor. During a February 2025 interview with Parade, Kyle reflected on working at a juvenile detention center.

“It was a charter school attached to a juvenile detention center, and they were able to earn credits in money, so when they get released, they would have something to go out into the world. And that was a really hard experience,” Kyle explained to the outlet. “Learning when you’re in a juvenile detention center, I couldn’t imagine. Learning was hard enough for me as a kid in school.”

Kyle elaborated that “trying to connect with [the students] when they’re trying to figure out, ‘When the hell am I gonna get out of jail?’ was really hard. But I figured out a way to do it in different circumstances. …. Some days were really, really hard and painful to see what they’re going through, painful to sort of try and connect with them. But you’ve got to keep on pushing. And I feel like I kind of have to have that same mentality in Survivor.”

Since Kyle is an attorney, he’s used to keep information confidential, which helped him on Survivor. During his Parade interview, Kyle said that he’s “good at keeping a secret” while noting that the show is all about the people around him.

“You can’t just come out here and be like, ‘I want to make this move.’ You need people as a foundation,” he explained. “These aren’t just pieces or cards. You’ve got to be able to sort of build a foundation before you can play. But that said, I’m good at keeping a secret. I’m a lawyer; I have to keep clients’ information confidential. There are certain part of parts of my life that I just don’t feel comfortable sharing with people, and I’m totally cool not blurting out.”

Kyle Fraser Is From Virginia

The Survivor cast member is from Roanoke, Virginia, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Kyle Fraser Is Married

Kyle is married to his wife, Maggie Turner. The duo tied the knot in 2024, as seen on her Instagram, and it appears they’ve been together since at least 2019.

Kyle Fraser Was Incarcerated When He Was Younger

During his time on Survivor, Kyle briefly opened up about his past incarceration for what he said were non-violent misdemeanors.