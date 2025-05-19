Chandler, Arizona Child Drowning Incident: Update on the Situation

Image Credit: Emilie Kiser/Instagram

Social media influencer Emilie Kiser‘s 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser, reportedly drowned while in the family’s backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, on May 12. Less than one week later, Trigg died on Sunday, May 18, according to Us Weekly. Police told the outlet that the child had died “earlier [that] afternoon].” Emilie has not publicly spoken about the alleged incident.

Chandler police released a statement to Us Weekly, which read, “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

On May 12, multiple outlets reported that Emilie’s eldest child was pulled from the pool by first responders after drowning. Local police responded to a distress call from a residence in Chandler, and first responders found a child unconscious and promptly administered CPR.

Police did not reveal the identity of the child.

According to a statement from the Chandler Fire Department obtained by The Express Tribune, police “arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival.”

The child was quickly taken to Chandler Regional Hospital, and was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the outlet reported. He is in critical condition at the time of publication, and the Kiser family have not shared an update on Trigg.

According to USA Today, Chandler Police Department’s interim police media manager, Sonu Wasu, said that the child’s drowning “is still an ongoing and active investigation.”

The last social media post that Emilie made was on May 13. She shared an Instagram carousel post that day, which included a snapshot of Trigg giving his mom and kiss while she cradled her newborn baby.

With more than 1 million followers on Instagram and even more on TikTok, Emilie regularly shares at-home and vacation videos with her two children and husband. On Mother’s Day 2024, she reflected on motherhood while sharing photos alongside her family to Instagram.

“The best role I’ve ever been given,” Emilie captioned her post in May 2024. “I love being a mom so much, and I am so lucky to be Trigg’s mom. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there. Sending love to anyone who is wanting to become a mom, has lost a child, or has lost their mom. Love you guys so much.”