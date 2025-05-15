Emilie Kiser’s Kids Trigg & Teddy: About the Social Media Star’s Children

Image Credit: Emilie Kiser/Instagram

Emilie Kiser found success as a social media content creator, but she always puts her kids first and foremost. The 26-year-old influencer regularly shares family photos with her Instagram and TikTok followers — from simple at-home moments to international getaways — and it’s clear that she loves being a mom to her sons, Theodore “Teddy” and Trigg.

In May 2025, Emilie and her family made headlines when a 3-year-old child was reported to have drowned in a backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, and rumors spread that the unidentified child was Emilie’s son Trigg. However, no one from the Kiser family has confirmed if this is the case.

Below, learn all about Emilie’s family according to the moments she’s shared with fans online.

Who Is Emilie Kiser?

Emilie is a social media content creator. She shares lifestyle videos and photos on Instagram and TikTok, where she boasts a combined following of more than 4 million followers. Thanks to her years of experience as an internet influencer, Emilie has scored invites to upscale celebrity events. In 2023, she was invited by Rare Beauty to attend one of its events, where she met founder Selena Gomez.

Emilie Kiser’s Husband

Emilie is married to Brady Kiser. The two tied the knot in early 2020, according to photos they shared to Instagram at the time.

Emilie Kiser’s Children

Emilie welcomed her eldest child, Trigg, in 2021, and her youngest, Theodore “Teddy,” in 2025, as seen through photos on her Instagram account. Based on what she’s said about motherhood, Emilie truly loves caring for her kiddos. On Mother’s Day in May 2024, Emilie gushed that being a mom is “the best role [she’s] been given” and that she is “so lucky” to have her children.

One year later, though, Emilie’s son Trigg made headlines after a 3-year-old child’s drowning was reported to have taken place in May 2025 in Chandler, Arizona. First responders administered CPR to the young victim, and the unidentified child was eventually airlifted to a hospital, according to USA Today. Chandler PD’s interim police media manager, Sonu Wasu, said in a statement that the incident is “still an ongoing and open investigation.”

At the time of publication, no one from the Kiser family nor police has publicly confirmed whether the child who drowned is Trigg.