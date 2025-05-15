Who Is Emilie Kiser? 5 Things About the Social Media Star

Image Credit: Emilie Kiser/Instagram

Emilie Kiser has steadily risen to internet fame since becoming a social media influencer. From travel recaps to at-home family moments, the Instagram and TikTok star regularly shares fun lifestyle videos with her fans. But her fan base expressed widespread concern in May 2025 when a rumor surfaced about one of her children. Reports revealed that a 3-year-old child drowned in a backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, and Emilie’s followers were convinced it was her son, Trigg.

Below, learn more about Emilie.

Emilie Is 26 Years Old

As of May 2025, Emilie is 26 years old, according to her Instagram account.

Emilie Has Attended Celebrity Brand Events

Thanks to being a social media star, Emilie has been invited to quite a few iconic brand events. Perhaps the most eye-catching one she attended was Rare Beauty’s March 2023 event, where Emilie met founder Selena Gomez. At the time, she shared an Instagram selfie alongside the pop star, actress, producer and businesswoman.

“Truly a night I will never forget. @selenagomez you’re gorgeous inside and out,” Emilie captioned her Instagram carousel post. “@rarebeauty thank you for sending me on this amazing trip I love you guys!!!”

Emilie Is Married

Emilie has been married to her husband, Brady Kiser, for five years. The spouses tied the knot in early 2020, according to Brady’s Instagram, where he shared pictures from their big day.

Emilie Has 2 Kids

Emilie and Brady share two children together: Trigg and Teddy. Trigg was born in 2021, and Teddy was born in 2025, according to Emilie and Brady’s Instagram accounts.

In May 2024, Emilie gushed about being a mom in honor of Mother’s Day, calling it the “best role [she’s] ever been given.”

“I love being a mom so much, and I am so lucky to be Trigg’s mom,” Emilie wrote in her Instagram post at the time. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there. Sending love to anyone who is wanting to become a mom, has lost a child, or has lost their mom. Love you guys so much.”

One year later, multiple reports surfaced about a frightening ordeal that Emilie and her family allegedly experienced. Trigg reportedly drowned in the pool of a residence in Chandler, Arizona, and first responders had to administer CPR and airlift him to a hospital, according to The Express Tribune. The publication reported that local police said in a statement, “Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival.”

At the time of publication, no one from the Kiser family has publicly confirmed whether the child who drowned is Trigg.