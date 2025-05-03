Who Won the Kentucky Derby? See the 2025 Winner

Image Credit: Getty Images

The annual Kentucky Derby came and went – just like always! Known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, the yearly race kicked off in Louisville, Kentucky, at Churchill Downs, on Saturday, May 3. Since the event ended after horses sprinted to the end, fans want to know who won the Derby and, perhaps most importantly, who took home the multi-million-dollar prize.

NBC and Peacock held a live broadcast of the Derby on Saturday. The network is known for hosting major sports events, particularly the Olympic Games. And what better way to start the event than to have Olympian Simone Biles lead the Rider’s Up?

Below, find out who won the 2025 Kentucky Derby and learn more about the annual event.

Who Won the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty was the winner of the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Fan-favorite Journalism and Baeza finished in second and third place, respectively. This is the first victory for Jockey Junior Alvarado. Per NBC, he said that the win “means the world to [him].”

“My family’s here. I thought I had a great chance,” he said, adding, “I’m pretty sure they’re way over the moon right now.”

How Much Money Does the Kentucky Derby Winner Get?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby purse is worth $5 million, according to the website, and the winner is expected to receive $3.1 million. Racers who finished in second through fifth place are expected to receive a decent prize, which were reported to be the following amounts, per USA Today:

2nd place: $1 million

3rd place: $500,000

4th place: $250,000

5th place: $150,000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Lineup

The following was the lineup for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

1. Citizen Bull

2. Neoequos

3. Final Gambit

5. American Promise

6. Admire Daytona

7. Luxor Café

8. Journalism

9. Burnham Square

11. Flying Mohawk

12. East Avenue

13. Publisher

14. Tiztastic

15. Render Judgment

16. Coal Battle

17. Sandman

18. Sovereignty

19. Chunk of Gold

20. Owen Almighty

21. Baeza

Who Won the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby.