When Is the Kentucky Derby 2025? See Date, Time & How to Watch

Sports season is always in motion. While many fans look forward to basketball, football, or soccer, others eagerly await the return of racing events like Formula One—or more uniquely, the Kentucky Derby.

From its signature fashion to the electrifying competition, the Kentucky Derby draws massive attention each year. Fans across the world watch closely as elite three-year-old thoroughbreds compete for a grand prize purse of $5 million. As excitement builds for the 2025 race, here’s what you need to know about the event and how to tune in live.

What Is the Kentucky Derby?

If you’re unfamiliar with how horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby, the official website outlines the process, “A tiered point system in select races will determine who qualifies to America’s greatest race. Each year 20 horses have the once in a lifetime chance to run in the Kentucky Derby. To earn a spot in the starting gate, they must travel along the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of designated races at tracks across the country and around the world.”

In addition, “Points are awarded to the top five finishers in each race. The 20 horses with the most points will earn a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. Churchill Downs introduced the ‘Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby’ to provide a potential entry in the Kentucky Derby for a horse based in Japan and the ‘European-Middle East Road to the Kentucky Derby’ extending an invite to European and Middle East horsemen as well.”

When and Where Is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the historic Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

What Time Does the Kentucky Derby Start?

Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM EST.

How Can I Watch the Kentucky Derby?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be available to stream live on Peacock, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com.