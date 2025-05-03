What Channel Is the Kentucky Derby On? How to Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

Grab your Sunday best and Southern chic because it’s time for the annual Kentucky Derby. The event, which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, at Churchill Downs, hosts the main American Grade I stakes race. And the real kicker is that the race is only two minutes, a stark contrast to other sporting events that can take hours or even weeks. Called the most exciting two minutes in sports — and the most stressful for those who place bets — the Kentucky Derby will be available to watch on one network. So, what channel can viewers see the race?

Below, get all the details on how you can watch the Kentucky Derby live.

What Time Does the Kentucky Derby Start?

The race traditionally kicks off at 6:57 p.m. ET.

What Channel Is the Kentucky Derby on?

NBC is broadcasting the Kentucky Derby live on its network. Cable users can view the event and its all-day coverage on NBC’s channel.

Can You Stream the Kentucky Derby Live?

Yes, even if you don’t have cable, you can watch the Derby live on Peacock. Subscription plans start at $7.99 per month.

NBC and Peacock have hosted multiple sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Lineup

The following list is the lineup for this year’s Derby:

1. Citizen Bull

2. Neoequos

3. Final Gambit

5. American Promise

6. Admire Daytona

7. Luxor Café

8. Journalism

9. Burnham Square

11. Flying Mohawk

12. East Avenue

13. Publisher

14. Tiztastic

15. Render Judgment

16. Coal Battle

17. Sandman

18. Sovereignty

19. Chunk of Gold

20. Owen Almighty

21. Baeza

Kentucky Derby Favorites

According to multiple outlets, Journalism has the best odds in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

How Much Money Will the Kentucky Derby Winner Get?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby purse is worth $5 million, according to the race’s website, and the winner is expected to receive $3.1 million. Those who place second through fifth are also expected to receive a sizable prize, but the exact amounts are unclear.