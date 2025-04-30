Amazon Tariffs Reports: Find Out What it Means

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos appeared to be at odds after Amazon released a report stating it would begin displaying product prices alongside the cost of tariffs imposed by the president. The White House responded swiftly, holding a press conference on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the move, calling Amazon “hostile and political.”

However, Trump, 78, later downplayed the tension, saying he called Bezos, 61, directly. “He solved the problem very quickly. He did the right thing. Good guy,” the president said while departing for a rally in Michigan marking the first 100 days of his second term.

Now, consumers are wondering how this will affect their shopping experience on Amazon. Below, find out what the company reportedly planned to change.

What Are the Amazon Tariffs Cost Reports?

PunchBowl News reported on April 29, 2025, that Amazon would “soon” display the total cost of a product in addition to displaying the import charges on the product, which were impacted by Trump’s tariffs. The outlet cited a source “familiar” with Amazon’s alleged plan.

“The shopping site will display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs — right next to the product’s total listed price,” PunchBowl News reported.

However, in a statement, Amazon spokesperson Ty Rogers said, “Teams discuss ideas all the time,” adding that the concept was never under consideration for the main Amazon site. “This was never approved and is not going to happen,” he said.

What Did Trump Say About the Amazon Tariffs Reports?

Initially, Trump did not directly respond to the report about Bezos’s company and its reported tariff pricing plan. Instead, Leavitt addressed it during the press briefing, saying, “I just got off the phone with the president about the Amazon announcement. This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. … Why did Amazon do this now, when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in four years?”

Is Jeff Bezos a Trump Supporter?

Like other big tech executives, such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Bezos has seemingly gotten into Trump’s good graces.

Amazon donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund, securing seats for Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, in the Capitol Rotunda during the January 2025 inauguration. Bezos attended the ceremony alongside Sánchez.

As owner of The Washington Post, Bezos also made a notable editorial shift during the 2024 election cycle. The publication ended its tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate and reportedly pulled an editorial that had backed Kamala Harris.