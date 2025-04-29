Amazon Tariffs Reports: Find Out What it Means

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos might be at odds now that the latter’s e-commerce company will reportedly list the prices of each product alongside the cost of the tariffs that the president implemented. Though neither Trump, 78, nor Bezos, 61, has publicly addressed the report, the White House held a press conference about the situation shortly after news broke on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

What consumers want to know is how this will change shopping with Amazon. Below, learn what Amazon’s reported plans are.

What Are the Amazon Tariffs Cost Reports?

PunchBowl News reported on April 29, 2025, that Amazon would “soon” display the total cost of a product in addition to displaying the import charges on the product, which were impacted by Trump’s tariffs. The outlet cited a source “familiar” with Amazon’s alleged plan.

“The shopping site will display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs — right next to the product’s total listed price,” PunchBowl News reported.

No one from Amazon has spoken out about the tariffs cost reports at the time of publication.

What Did Trump Say About the Amazon Tariffs Reports?

At the time of publication, Trump has not responded to the report on Bezos’s company’s tariffs plan. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t hesitate to speak her mind about the matter in front of reporters.

“I just got off the phone with the president about the Amazon announcement,” Leavitt pointed out on Tuesday, before saying, “This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. … Why did Amazon do this (now) when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in four years?”

Is Jeff Bezos a Trump Supporter?

Like other big tech executives, such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Bezos has seemingly gotten into Trump’s good graces. He attended the president’s inauguration in January with his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, and, as the owner of the Washington Post, Bezos ended the publication’s traditional endorsement of a presidential candidate during the 2024 election.

However, Amazon’s reported plan to list tariffs prices could signal a clash between Bezos and Trump. During her speech to the press, Leavitt was asked by a reporter if Trump and Bezos were still on good terms.

“I will not speak to the president’s relationships with Jeff Bezos,” Leavitt said.