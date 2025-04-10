Is Weezer Still Playing at Coachella After Jillian Shriner’s Police Encounter?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Weezer is making headlines, but not just for their upcoming participation at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The band’s bassist, Scott Shriner, found himself at the center of news ahead of the weekend when his wife, Jillian Shriner, a.k.a Jillian Lauren, was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department and hit with an attempted murder charge. So, is Weezer still playing at Coachella? Below, we have an update.

Who Is Jillian ‘Lauren’ Shriner?

Jillian is an accomplished author, actress, journalist and producer. She is best known for her best-selling books, including Everything You Ever Wanted, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer and Pretty.

In 2005, Jillian married Scott, and they have two children together.

Why Was Jillian Shriner Shot by Police?

LAPD said its officers were pursuing hit-and-run suspects, none of whom was Jillian. However, on Tuesday, April 8,, cops were directed toward a backyard of a home in Eagle Rock, according to NBC News.

According to multiple outlets, Jillian allegedly tried to leave her home with a handgun. Police claimed they ordered her to drop her weapon several times, but she allegedly refused and pointed it toward the officers.

During a press conference later that evening, Detective Meghan Aguilar said it was not clear from police body cam footage what had occurred in the moments before police shot Jillian or whether Shriner had fired her gun at the surrounding officers.

“At that point, there were some commands given, multiple commands to drop the gun, drop the weapon, unfortunately it did result in an officer-involved shooting,” Aguilar noted.

Is Weezer Still Playing at Coachella?

Yes, Scott himself confirmed that Weezer is still performing at Coachella this weekend. According to The New York Post, Scott was spotted walking his dogs the day after his wife was hit with an attempted murder charge when he was asked about the incident.

“She’s alright, thank you for asking,” Scott said, according to the outlet, before adding, “See you at Coachella!