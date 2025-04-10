Jillian ‘Lauren’ Shriner: 5 Things About the Weezer Bassist’s Wife

Image Credit: Getty Images

Weezer may be making headlines for their upcoming Coachella performance, but the band’s name has also surfaced in the news for another reason.

Scott Shriner, the band’s bassist, is facing public attention after his wife, Jillian “Lauren” Shriner, was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department during a manhunt for a suspect she was reportedly not involved with. Authorities later claimed she pointed a weapon at officers, which led to a shootout where she was struck in the shoulder. She was subsequently booked for attempted murder.

To learn more about Jillian Lauren, keep reading below—Hollywood Life has gathered key details about her background.

Jillian Lauren Shriner Is an Author

In addition to being married to Scott Shriner, Jillian Lauren is an accomplished author. Her works include Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, among others.

Jillian Lauren Shriner Is a Mom

Jillian is a mother to two sons, Tariku and Jovanni Starshine, whom she shares with Scott. She has spoken openly about their family life on social media, even writing a blog post about the days they officially adopted their sons.

Jillian Lauren Shriner Has Been Married to Scott Shriner Since 2005

Jillian and Scott Shriner have been married since the early 2000s.

Jillian Lauren Shriner Was Adopted Herself

Jillian once shared a video from a TED Talk where she discussed her own adoption story, explaining how it inspired her to adopt children. In the Instagram caption, she wrote, “Adoption is not the answer for everyone, but it was the answer for me & it was the answer for my son…”

In another post referencing the same talk, she said, “As an adoptee, the journey of adopting Tariku was a full-circle moment.”

Jillian Lauren Shriner Is Active on Social Media

Jillian is active on Instagram, where she shares content about her books, family life, and personal experiences. She has over 15,000 followers on the platform and more than 10,000 followers on TikTok, where she also posts videos about her work and daily life.