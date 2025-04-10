Why Was Weezer Bassist’s Wife Jillian Shriner Shot by Police? Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner and his wife, Jillian Shriner, a.k.a Jillian Lauren, are making headlines after her confrontation with the Los Angeles Police Department on April 8, 2025. As details about the incident emerge, we have a breakdown of everything that happened between Shriner and police, including why they shot her during the incident.

Who Is Jillian Shriner?

Shriner is a best-selling author and wife of Scott, who is famous for being the bassist of Weezer. Some of Shriner’s most well-known books are Everything You Ever Wanted, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer and Pretty. Apart from being a novelist, Shriner has also written for The Huffington Post and blogged at MSNBC Today Moms.

Shriner and her husband have been married since 2005.

Why Was Jillian Shriner Shot by Police?

On April 8, 2025, LAPD shot Shriner following a police chase. According to multiple outlets, the author tried to leave her home in Eagle Rock with a handgun. After police ordered her to discard her weapon several times, she allegedly refused and pointed it toward the officers.

LAPD and California Highway Patrol were searching for suspects in a hit-and-run. Police said that Shriner was not involved in the incident and that they were directed toward the backyard of a home where one of the hit-and-run suspects was seen, according to NBC News.

In a press conference that evening, Detective Meghan Aguilar pointed out that it was not clear from police body camera footage what had occurred in the moments before the shooting or whether Shriner had fired her gun at officers.

“At that point, there were some commands given, multiple commands to drop the gun, drop the weapon, unfortunately it did result in an officer-involved shooting,” Aguilar said.

Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, shot after pointing a gun at police pic.twitter.com/iaGOazHcPa — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2025

Is Jillian Shriner Alive?

Yes, Shriner is alive. She was hospitalized after being shot by police. After being released from police custody, Shriner was absentee booked for attempted murder, according to The Guardian.

Neither Shriner nor her husband has publicly commented on the incident. Weezer, however, is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which begins on April 11.

Does Jillian Shriner Have Children?

Yes, Shriner and her husband share two children together.