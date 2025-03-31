Why Did Morgan Wallen Walk Off Stage on ‘SNL’? Find Out

Image Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Morgan Wallen returned as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live after nearly five years. Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison hosted the March 29, 2025, episode, and per tradition, she stood next to Morgan in front of the SNL cast on stage to thank everyone. But Morgan’s abrupt exit right as the end credits rolled sparked extensive debate on social media. Even though he and Mikey seemingly had a positive chat, the “I’m the Problem” singer’s walk-off was a rare sight, since musical guests tend to stay after the show. So, why did Morgan walk off the stage at the end of SNL?

Below, get all the updates we have so far about Morgan’s abrupt exit from SNL.

What Did Morgan Wallen Say to Mikey Madison on SNL?

It’s unclear what exactly Morgan whispered in Mikey’s ear, but based on their facial expressions, the brief chat appeared to be cordial. They also hugged before the Grammy nominee left.

Why Did Morgan Wallen Walk Off Stage at SNL?

Morgan hasn’t publicly commented on his walk-off, but multiple outlets have reported that there was no ill intention on his part. Variety reported that sources from Morgan’s camp said he had a positive experience returning to the show and “no slight was intended” by his departure.

Fox News also reported that an insider said, “That was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he just walked that way after hugging Mikey.”

Morgan Wallen’s Past Controversies

Perhaps viewers wouldn’t have speculated about Morgan’s recent stage walk-off if his past controversies didn’t make headlines. Back in late 2020, he was invited to be the musical guest on the show but was seen on social media breaking COVID-19 protocols. At the time, videos circulated online of Morgan at an Alabama bar, not social distancing as the standards called for during the pandemic.

SNL promptly removed Morgan as its musical guest, and the country singer apologized in an Instagram video.

“I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play,” Morgan said from his New York City hotel room at the time. “I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”

Months later, SNL invited Morgan back to participate in a self-deprecating sketch, poking fun at his bar antics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Morgan faced backlash once again in 2021 after a past social media video resurfaced of him using a racial slur. Later that year, he broke his silence on the incident during an interview on Good Morning America.

“I was around some of my friends, and we just … we say dumb stuff together,” he explained. “And it was — in our minds, it’s playful … that sounds ignorant, but that’s really where it came from — and it’s wrong.”