Morgan Wallen’s 2025 Tour: Concert Dates, Ticket Prices & More

Morgan Wallen is taking his career on the road this summer. According to USA Today, on Friday the singer announced a stadium tour, to begin this summer, and corresponding album release. “We made so many lifelong memories on the One Night at A Time World Tour, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night,” read a statement by Wallen, per PEOPLE. “As I’ve been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the I’m The Problem Tour. See y’all there.” Special guests Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, and Koe Wetzel will join Morgan on his latest tour.

Below, HollywoodLife has details on tour dates, the new album, and more!

Morgan Wallen’s 2025 Tour Dates

I’m The Problem kicks off June 20th with two consecutive shows in Houston, Texas, and ends after 19 shows and 10 cities in Edmonton, AB on September 13. He’ll perform on June 28 in Madison, Wisconsin followed by two shows on July 11 and 12 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Next, the singer will head to Glendale, Arizona for two shows on July 18 and 19 before moving on to Seattle, Washington for shows on July 25 and 26. August 1 and 2 he’ll be hitting up Santa Clara, California, for a pair of shows before two performances in Cleveland, Ohio on August 15 and 16.

He’ll spend August 22 and 23 with fans in Foxborough, Massachusetts, perform on September 4 and 5 in Toronto, and finish up the tour with shows on September 12 and 13 in Edmonton. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access on the singer’s official site here.

Morgan Wallen’s New Album Title

The singer’s upcoming new album is titled I’m The Problem. In an Instagram post on Friday, January 24, Morgan announced he was “excited” for the tour and album. “I’m The Problem Tour 2025 | Can’t wait for this one. Sign up for pre-sale now through Tuesday at MorganWallen.com,” he wrote, alongside footage from a previous concert.

When Does ‘I’m the Problem’ Come Out?

Morgan has yet to announce an official release date for the album. However, he did reveal that the title track will be released on Friday, January 31, 2025. Fans of the country star were besides themselves with the news, and took to his social media account to gush over the tour and album news. “I’m already at the venue and they told me to leave,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Omg this just made my whole entire day!”