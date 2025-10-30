Morgan Wallen’s Tour 2026: ‘Still the Problem’ Concert Dates, Ticket Prices & More

Morgan Wallen is taking his career on the road next year following his successful 2025 tour. In October of that year, he announced his upcoming 2026 Still the Problem Tour, which will visit multiple stadiums across the country next year. Morgan will perform in the spring and summer of 2026 for his latest album, I’m the Problem.

Below, Hollywood Life has details on tour dates, how to get tickets and more about Morgan’s Still the Problem stadium tour.

Morgan Wallen’s 2025 Tour Recap

I’m The Problem kicked off June 20, 2025, with two consecutive shows in Houston, Texas, and ended after 19 shows and 10 cities in Edmonton, AB, on September 13. He performed on June 28 in Madison, Wisconsin, followed by two shows on July 11 and 12 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Next, the singer headed to Glendale, Arizona, for two shows on July 18 and 19 before moving on to Seattle, Washington, for shows on July 25 and 26. August 1 and 2, he hit up Santa Clara, California, for a pair of shows before doing two performances in Cleveland, Ohio on August 15 and 16.

Morgan spent most of the summer of 2025 finishing out his tour, but in October of that year, he announced his next one for 2026!

Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Still the Problem Tour Start Date

The Still the Problem tour will kick off on April 10, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour Cities

In addition to Minneapolis, Morgan will also visit stadiums in Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia and plenty more, as seen in his announcement. The following list consists of all cities and their respective dates that Morgan will perform throughout 2026:

April 10: Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 11: Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium w/ HARDY, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 18: Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King

May 1: Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 2: Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 8: Indianapolis, Indiana – Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King

May 9: Indianapolis, Indiana – Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King

May 15: Gainesville, Florida – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 16: Gainesville, Florida – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 29: Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 30: Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

June 5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Acrisure Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 6: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Acrisure Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 19: Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 20: Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

July 17: Baltimore, Maryland – M&T Bank Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 18: Baltimore, Maryland – M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24: Ann Arbor, Michigan – Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25: Ann Arbor, Michigan – Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field w/ ​​Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

Aug. 1: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Tour

Fans can sign up to purchase presale tickets on the StillTheProblem.com website from now through November 6, 2025, at 10 p.m. local time. The general sale begins November 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time.