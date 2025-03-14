Are Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Dating? Inside the Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Trump has found herself back in the public eye once again amid rumors about a private relationship with pro golfer Tiger Woods. Speculation arose by early 2025 about the pair, but neither Tiger, 49, nor Vanessa, 47, has publicly confirmed the rumors. So, is it true — are Tiger and Vanessa actually dating?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down the rumors about Tiger and Vanessa’s relationship.

Who Is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa is best known as Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife. The former spouses were married from 2005 until 2018 when they finalized their divorce. At the time, Don Jr. and Vanessa released a joint public statement, which read, “We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority,” according to PEOPLE.

Don Jr. and Vanessa share their five kids — Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe — together.

Shortly after their split, Don Jr.’s relationship with his now-ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, made headlines. They split by mid-2024, when he was spotted with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

Are Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Dating?

According to several outlets, yes — Tiger and Vanessa have been dating for “several months” and have kept it quiet. An insider close to the Trumps told PEOPLE that Don Jr. was “cool” with his ex-wife’s new romance.

Daily Mail was the first to report the news of their romance. One insider told the outlet that Tiger and Vanessa started seeing each other “since just before Thanksgiving” 2024.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island [Florida]. They’re not living together,” the source added. “She comes over maybe a few nights a week. ‘They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

It’s unclear how Tiger’s and Vanessa’s respective children feel about their reported romance. However, Vanessa’s daughter Kai reportedly enjoys playing golf, as does her grandfather, Donald Trump Sr. So, it’s likely that the Trumps have a lot in common with Tiger.

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth

The PGA celebrity has a sky-high net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2025, according to Forbes.