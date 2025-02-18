‘Scared of Loving You’ Lyrics: Meaning Behind Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Song

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are in L-O-V-E! The couple not only surprised fans with the release of their song “Scared of Loving You” on Valentine’s Day, but they also announced that they have a brand-new album on the way.

Taking to Instagram, the former Disney star shared, “I always trick you guys. My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21. Our first song, ‘Scared of Loving You’ is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

As fans count down the days until the album’s release, Hollywood Life has broken down the lyrics of the couple’s newest song.

“Scared of Loving You” Lyrics Breakdown

The song reflects Selena’s deep love for Benny and her fear of losing him. The heartfelt lyrics read: “When I was young, I would love too fast / Hope I don’t repeat my past / ‘Cause I’m not scared of lovin’ you / I’m just scared of losin’ you.”

This emotional confession gives listeners a glimpse into Selena’s vulnerability when it comes to love, making the song all the more relatable.

When Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Getting Married?

While the two are happily engaged, they have yet to reveal when they’ll officially tie the knot. According to Us Weekly, Benny reflected on the moment he knew Selena was “the one” shortly after they started dating. He shared, “From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it feels so different. The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’ I was telling my mom,‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’” He added, “She’s my best friend.”

Selena Gomez’s Past Relationships

Before her romance with Benny, Selena was in high-profile relationships with Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas, among others.

Benny Blanco’s Past Relationships

Prior to dating Selena, Benny was romantically linked to model Elsie Hewitt.