Are Martin Short & Meryl Streep Dating? The Truth Revealed

Meryl Streep and Martin Short certainly have a lot of chemistry together. Whether the two of them are starring in the Hulu Series Only Murders in the Building or sitting together at an awards show, the two legendary performers did spark romance speculation when they were seated next to each other at the 2024 Golden Globes in January 2024. One year later, they were seen sitting together again at the SNL50 anniversary special in February 2025.

Find out whether or not Meryl and Martin are in a relationship below.

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating?

While many fans saw the two of them chatting and embracing each other during the 81st Golden Globes, Martin’s rep admitted that the two are not actually an item in a statement to The Messenger. “They are just very good friends, nothing more,” they said.

During the Golden Globes, a few people shared their reactions to Martin and Meryl’s on-screen moments, and they shared their thoughts that they were dating. Of course, now, it’s been disproved. “Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that’s true… that’s like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft…” one person wrote on X. Another user compiled their moments and wrote, “The way they look at each other.”

In February 2025, the two were seen sitting next to each other at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Who Is Meryl Streep’s Ex-Husband?

The rumors came about three months after it was revealed that Meryl had been separated from her husband Don Gummer for six years. The pair had been married since 1978, but it was revealed the Doubt actress and her husband had quietly separated in 2017, back in October 2023. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a spokesperson for the former couple said at the time.

Was Martin Short Ever Married?

Martin had been married to Canadian actress Nancy Dolman since 1972. The pair were married until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010. The Three Amigos star had adopted a daughter and two sons with his late wife. All three of their children are all grown up now.