Meryl Streep & Husband Don Gummer Have Reportedly Been Separated for Six Years

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep, 74, and her husband Don Gummer, 76, have been separated for more than six years, according to Page Six. The actress and her spouse, who have been married for 45 years, “still care for each other” despite now living “apart,” a spokesperson for the former lovebirds told the outlet in a statement.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” the statement said. No divorce plans have been announced yet and it’s unclear if the ex-pair plan on getting one.

Meryl and Don’s separation news comes after they welcomed four children together. They include singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30. They are also grandparents to five grandchildren. They include Henry and his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker‘s two children, Mamie and her husband Mehar Sethi‘s two children, and Grace and her husband, record producer Mark Ronson‘s newborn.

Meryl and Don, who were first introduced by her brother Harry in 1978, had a Connecticut farm in the town of Salisbury before their separation, and they also shared a Tribeca loft in New York City until they sold it for $15.8 million in January 2020. Meryl then bought a $4 million home in Pasadena, CA in July 2020.

Meryl and Don were married in 1978 and have led a mostly private marriage. They would appear at public events together once in a while and were considered to be one of Hollywood’s most endearing couples. When asked what the secret was to her and Don’s marriage in 2002, Meryl gave a serious yet humorous answer.

“Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while,” she told Vogue at the time. “There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life.”