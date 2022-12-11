Selena Gomez Is Pretty In Pink After Crashing Steve Martin & Martin Short’s ‘SNL’ Monologue

Selena Gomez attended the 'Saturday Night Live' after party in a stylish sweater dress and tights to celebrate her cameo on the popular live sketch show.

By:
December 11, 2022 11:10AM EST
Selena Gomez
View gallery
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Margot Robbie Barbie. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871009_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Selena Gomez is pretty in pink as she steps out in a monochromic ensemble for the SNL after party in New York. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star Brandi Glanville is pretty in pink while enjoying an early birthday dinner at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood with some gal pals. Pictured: Brandi Glanville BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez, 30, looked incredible at the Saturday Night Live after party on Dec. 11. The singer and actress, who made a cameo during her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short‘s monologue during the live show, wore an oversized pink sweater dress, pink tights and matching platform shoes as she stepped outside a vehicle in the New York City, NY area. She had most of her hair up with some strands hanging down and also accessorized with big silver hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez
Selena heading into the ‘SNL” after party. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Selena’s fun at the after party happened after she wowed viewers in studio and at home when she made her surprise appearance alongside Steve and Martin just an hour before, which can be seen below. She wore a black sleeveless dress during her on-air time, which took place on a stage filled with holiday decorations and lights, and was met with a lot of cheers. She didn’t step out until the last part of the monologue, which had Steve and Martin talking about their previous times hosting SNL and the eulogies they’d have for each other.

Selena Gomez
Another photo of Selena’s epic look. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

After Steve revealed he hosted SNL 16 times, he joked Martin had only hosted three times. Martin proceeded to tell Steve he enjoyed working with him but realized he wasn’t going to live forever. He added that it was “sad because you won’t be able to hear the wonderful things I’m going to say at your memorial.” He then said he had written his eulogy for Martin and Martin responded by telling him he had written one for him as well.

The comedic actors went on to take turns reading the lighthearted eulogies and at some point, when Steve joked that Martin had been taken “too soon,” he asked who he would work with now, and that’s when Selena walked out. “What about me?
she asked. She greeted her co-stars with warm hugs and smiles and she officially introduced the show.

Selena’s appearance on SNL comes just one day after she made headlines for showing off rainbow hair on TikTok. The style was wavy and included bangs as she bent down to place her hair under a hairdryer vent, in the video. She wore a silky turquoise top and ripped jeans and looked gorgeous.

More From Our Partners

ad