Selena Gomez Is Pretty In Pink After Crashing Steve Martin & Martin Short’s ‘SNL’ Monologue

Selena Gomez, 30, looked incredible at the Saturday Night Live after party on Dec. 11. The singer and actress, who made a cameo during her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short‘s monologue during the live show, wore an oversized pink sweater dress, pink tights and matching platform shoes as she stepped outside a vehicle in the New York City, NY area. She had most of her hair up with some strands hanging down and also accessorized with big silver hoop earrings.

Selena’s fun at the after party happened after she wowed viewers in studio and at home when she made her surprise appearance alongside Steve and Martin just an hour before, which can be seen below. She wore a black sleeveless dress during her on-air time, which took place on a stage filled with holiday decorations and lights, and was met with a lot of cheers. She didn’t step out until the last part of the monologue, which had Steve and Martin talking about their previous times hosting SNL and the eulogies they’d have for each other.

After Steve revealed he hosted SNL 16 times, he joked Martin had only hosted three times. Martin proceeded to tell Steve he enjoyed working with him but realized he wasn’t going to live forever. He added that it was “sad because you won’t be able to hear the wonderful things I’m going to say at your memorial.” He then said he had written his eulogy for Martin and Martin responded by telling him he had written one for him as well.

The comedic actors went on to take turns reading the lighthearted eulogies and at some point, when Steve joked that Martin had been taken “too soon,” he asked who he would work with now, and that’s when Selena walked out. “What about me?

she asked. She greeted her co-stars with warm hugs and smiles and she officially introduced the show.

Selena’s appearance on SNL comes just one day after she made headlines for showing off rainbow hair on TikTok. The style was wavy and included bangs as she bent down to place her hair under a hairdryer vent, in the video. She wore a silky turquoise top and ripped jeans and looked gorgeous.