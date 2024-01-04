Meryl Streep’s Husband: All About Don Gummer & Their Recent Breakup

Meryl Streep, 74, is a household name for cinema lovers. She’s starred in iconic films from The Devil Wears Prada to Mamma Mia!, and the star continues to wow audiences with her talent. Most recently, Meryl was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for the 2024 award season for her work in the series, Only Murders in the Building. She is nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television category alongside five other women in Hollywood.

Aside from her impressive career, Meryl was also a devoted wife for many years. Additionally, she is a proud mother to four adult children including Grace Gummer, 37, Mamie Gummer, 40, The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson, 32, and her only son, Henry Wolfe, 44. Ahead of the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024, below is everything to know about Meryl’s first marriage and her family.

Meryl Streep’s Husband, Don Gummer

The blonde beauty married her first and only husband, Don Gummer, now 77, in 1978. Their relationship was one of Hollywood’s longest marriages as it spanned nearly four decades. Although the actress has kept details of her marriage private for the most part, she did open up to Good Housekeeping during an interview in 2008.

“Motherhood, marriage, it’s a balancing act,” Meryl explained at the time. “Especially when you have a job that you consider rewarding. It’s a challenge but the best kind of challenge.” Don and the Hollywood legend met the same year that they tied the knot and were introduced to each other by Meryl’s brother, Harry Streep III, as reported by TODAY.

When Did Meryl and Don Split?

Although their marriage lasted nearly 40 years, Meryl and Don’s love fizzled out when they quietly ended their relationship in 2017. Despite the split, the public was not aware of their divorce until many years later in October 2023. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” an insider close to the duo told Page Six at the time.

Meryl continued to wear her wedding band many years after the split, per the same outlet, and even sported it during an event at the time of the divorce announcement. Despite her continued choice to wear the wedding band, Meryl and Don were last spotted on the red carpet together during the 2018 Oscars.

Meryl Streep’s Four Children

As mentioned above, Meryl welcomed four children with her ex, Don, throughout their relationship. Most recently, all four of her adult children were pictured with their famous mother at the Academy Museum Gala on December 3, 2023. Many years ahead of that appearance, Meryl opened up to Good Housekeeping about her parenting style. “Lecturing is what I do with my children, not listening,” she quipped at the time. “Lecturing, and ordering out.”