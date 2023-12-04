Meryl Streep Steps Out With All Four of Her Kids in Rare Red Carpet Appearance: Photos

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep, 74, made this year’s Academy Museum Gala on December 3 a family event! While at the star-studded event in Los Angeles that evening, the Mamma Mia! star made sure to pose alongside all of her children in a rare public family moment. Meryl’s children include Grace Gummer, 37, Mamie Gummer, 40, Louisa Jacobson, 32, and her only son, Henry Wolfe, 44.

In addition to posing with her kids, Henry’s wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker, and Grace’s husband, Mark Ronson, were also featured in the group photo. The starlet and her family rocked matching black ensembles with Meryl dazzling in a long-sleeved cocktail dress. Meanwhile, Louisa added a pop to the monochromatic theme with a floral black gown. Additionally, Grace twinned with her momma in a long-sleeve black dress, while Mamie opted for a cut-out sleeveless black gown.

Henry stood out in a black suit with a navy blue dress shirt. Mark also looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. Finally, Tamryn wowed in a nude sheer gown with a plunging neckline. The event was extra special for the 74-year-old as she was presented with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award that evening. Barbie director Greta Gerwig presented Meryl with the award, which was previously presented to Julia Roberts in 2022.

Elsewhere during the evening, Meryl was photographed with other A-listers at the event including talk show host Oprah Winfrey, 60, actress Selena Gomez, 30, and more. Soon after a photo of Selena and Meryl landed on social media, many fans took to the comments to react. “Meryl! Oprah! Selena! exactlyyyyy [sic],” one fan tweeted, while another added, “What a photo! An awesome reunion, so lovely.”

Although all of Meryl’s kids were in attendance, her ex, Don Gummer, was notably not present. The 76-year-old’s absence comes nearly two months after Page Six reported that the pair actually has been separated since 2017. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” an insider told the outlet on October 20. Don and Meryl were married in 1978 and welcomed all four kids together.