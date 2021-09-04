Breaking News

Mark Ronson Confirms He's Married To Grace Gummer On His 45th Birthday — See 1st Wedding Pic

Actress Grace Gummer and Grammy-winner Mark Ronson finally tied the knot! The British musician posted the 1st wedding pic in a post commemorating his 45th birthday.

You can practically hear the wedding bells ringing! Grace Gummer35, and Mark Ronson, 45, are officially husband and wife. The Oscar winner confirmed the news in a post celebrating his 45th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 4, posting a wedding photo to his Instagram. Grace looked gorgeous in a flowy white dress as she walked hand-in-hand with her new husband — see the photo, taken by Brigitte Lacombe, here. Mark declined to include any details about the nuptials, simply writing, “and yes, we got married” at the end of his romantic caption.

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love,” he penned in his message. “I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours,” he also wrote along with heart emojis.

The couple’s wedding was confirmed by Page Six on Thursday August 5. A source close said that the Frances Ha actress and “Uptown Funk” songwriter had originally planned on having a large ceremony with lots of people, but reduced the guest list down due to the quickly spreading delta variant of COVID-19. Instead, they will just have close friends and family.

Regardless of the reduced size, the wedding was still likely a star-studded affair, not only because of the bride and groom’s famous friends, but also their very famous relatives. Mark’s mother is designer Ann Dexter-Jones, and his stepfather is Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones. His sisters Charlotte and Samantha are a designer and musician, respectively. His step-sister is Cecile On The Phone actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones. While Mark’s family is certainly filled with star-power, Grace comes from a similarly talented family. Her dad is sculptor Don Gummer, and her mom is Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep. Her older siblings Henry Wolfe and Mamie are a musician and actor, respectively.

Mark and Grace got married after announcing that they were engaged in June. (Shutterstock/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

The wedding came very quickly after the couple got engaged. Mark announced that he got engaged in a June episode of his podcast. The announcement came shortly after he and Grace were spotted out and about, while she wore a ring in May. Grace and Mark made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple at the opening of the Gucci East Hampton Boutique in June 2021, according to People. Both looked stunning at the fashion event in similar, corresponding outfits. Grace rocked an all-red ensemble, while Mark sported a navy-blue jacket and pants over a white t-shirt.

This is both the bride and groom’s second marriage. The Newsroom actress married musician Tay Strathairn in July 2019, but they separated in August and subsequently divorced in 2020. Mark was married to actress and signer Josephine de La Baume from 2011 until 2018.