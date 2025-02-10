Did the Alaska Plane Crash? Updates on 2025 Missing Nome Cessna

Image Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

The United States has experienced a series of aviation incidents in recent weeks, raising concerns among travelers.

Since the start of 2025, incidents such as the catastrophic collision near Washington D.C. and a medical jet crash in Philadelphia have left many wondering about the safety of flying, despite statistics showing that air travel remains safe.

Last week, a plane was reported missing in Alaska with multiple passengers aboard while en route to Nome. Soon after, authorities reported that the aircraft, identified as Bering Air Flight 445, a Cessna 208B, had crashed.

Below, read the latest updates on the situation involving the Alaska plane.

What Happened to the Alaska Plane?

The Alaska Department of Public Safety, State Troopers Public Information Office announced that it was “contacted by AKRCC in reference to an overdue aircraft” on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Initially, it was unclear what exactly happened to the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan. However, data from FlightRadar 24 showed that the plane was last spotted over Norton Sound just after 3:00 p.m. Its position was then lost while it was approximately 2 miles offshore, according to CNN.

In a Facebook post, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department confirmed it was actively searching for the plane on the ground.

“We are currently responding to a report of a missing Bering Air caravan,” the fire department’s statement read, “We are currently doing an active ground search from Nome and from White Mountain and have as much up to date information on the event as possible.”

The department also noted that it was “limited on air search” because of the “weather and visibility” in the area. “National Guard and Coast Guard and Troopers have been notified and are active in the search,” the statement added. “Norton Sound Health Corporation is standing by.”

Early Friday, an “item of interest” was spotted by an aircraft involved in the search efforts, though details were not immediately available, according to Coast Guard Officer Ben McIntyre-Coble during a press briefing.

Did the Alaska Plane Crash?

Unfortunately, the plane was found at a crash site. Authorities reported that it had crashed into sea ice about 34 miles southeast of Nome, Alaska.

The wreckage of the plane was discovered on Friday, Feb. 7.

What Caused the Alaska Plane Crash?

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, stated on Saturday that it’s still too early to determine the cause of the crash as the agency begins its investigation.

Radar analysis revealed that around 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, the aircraft “experienced some kind of event which caused them to experience a rapid loss in elevation,” according to McIntyre-Coble.

He noted, “What that event is, I can’t speculate to.”

How Many Passengers Were on the Alaska Cessna?

The PIO’s statement read, “It was reported that a Bering Air Caravan had gone missing while en route from Unalakleet to Nome, with 9 passengers and 1 pilot on board.”

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Alaska Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that recovery efforts at the crash site were conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, Alaska National Guard, and Alaska State Troopers, just two days after the aircraft went missing outside of Nome, Alaska.

By Saturday afternoon, the bodies of all 10 victims—whose families have already been notified—were being prepared for transport to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Who Were the Passengers on the Alaska Cessna?

The victims, all residents of Alaska, ranged in age from 30 to 58.

The pilot was identified as 34-year-old Chad Antill from Nome. The nine passengers on board were Liane Ryan, 52, of Wasilla; Donnell Erickson, 58, of Nome; Andrew Gonzalez, 30, of Wasilla; Kameron Hartvigson, 41, of Anchorage; Rhone Baumgartner, 46, of Anchorage; Jadee Moncur, 52, of Eagle River; Ian Hofmann, 45, of Anchorage; Talaluk Katchatag, 34, of Unalakleet; and Carol Mooers, 48, of Unalakleet.