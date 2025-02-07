Did the Alaska Plane Crash? Updates on 2025 Missing Nome Cessna

Image Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

The United States has seen a number of aviation collisions, crashes and hiccups in recent weeks. Ever since the start of 2025, travelers have been concerned about flying. From the catastrophic collision near Washington D.C. to a medical jet crashing into the ground in Philadelphia, Americans are wondering if it’s even safe to fly anymore — despite the fact that statistics indicate that flying is safe. Earlier this week, a plane was reported missing in Alaska with multiple passengers on board while flying to Nome. Since previous aviation disappearances ended in crashes, what happened to the Cessna?

Below, read updates on the developing situation regarding the missing Alaska plane.

What Happened to the Alaska Plane?

The Alaska Department of Public Safety, State Troopers Public Information Office announced that it was “contacted by AKRCC in reference to an overdue aircraft” on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. local time.

It’s still unknown what exactly happened to the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan. It was last spotted over the Norton Sound just after 3:00 p.m., according to data shared by FlightRadar 24. The plane’s position was subsequently lost while it was around 2 miles offshore, according to CNN.

In a Facebook post, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department confirmed it was actively searching for the plane on the ground.

BREAKING: Bering Air flight carrying 10 people disappears from radar near Nome, Alaska pic.twitter.com/0RMCQjNVTe — BNO News (@BNONews) February 7, 2025

“We are currently responding to a report of a missing Bering Air caravan,” the fire department’s statement read, “We are currently doing an active ground search from Nome and from White Mountain and have as much up to date information on the event as possible.”

The department also noted that it was “limited on air search” because of the “weather and visibility” in the area. “National Guard and Coast Guard and Troopers have been notified and are active in the search,” the statement added. “Norton Sound Health Corporation is standing by.”

Where Is the Alaska Plane Now?

At 12:30 a.m. on February 7, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department announced via Facebook they did not “have any updated information on the location of the missing aircraft” and pointed out that “crews [were] still searching on the ground, canvassing as much area as possible.”

How Many Passengers Were on the Alaska Cessna?

“It was reported that a Bering Air Caravan had gone missing while en route from Unalakleet to Nome, with 9 passengers and 1 pilot on board,” the PIO’s statement read. “SAR crews are working to get to the last known coordinates.”

Did the Alaska Plane Crash?

There is no physical evidence pointing to a crash at the time of publication.