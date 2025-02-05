Vanessa Kirby: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Fantastic Four’ Actress

From Mission: Impossible 6 to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vanessa Kirby is taking on a new role, particularly in Fantastic Four: First Steps. The actress will portray Sue Storm in the 2025 remake of the Marvel film. In an Instagram carousel, she captioned, “The happiest honour to get to know Sue Storm, and the family,” and referencing her co-stars Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, she added, “I love you all so much.”

As she prepares to take on the role of a superhero, learn more about Vanessa as Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about her.

Vanessa is From Wimbledon, London in the U.K.

That’s right, the home of the classic tennis tournament. She received her schooling at Lady Eleanor Hollis School in Hampton, another London borough. Afterwards she took a year off, then studied English at Exeter University. Not long after, she was signed with a talent agency and her acting career began.

She First Acting Gigs Were in the Theater

After university, Vanessa immediately landed roles in All My Sons at the Octagon Theatre Bolton. She was also cast in A Midsummer Night’s Dream under director David Thacker.

Vanessa’s Mother is the Founder of Country Living Magazine

The actress’s mother is the creator of a beloved lifestyle magazine, which is still published to this day.

Her Big Break Was as Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown

This is also the role which first reportedly captured Tom’s eye! She won a Glamour Award for Best UK TV Actress for the part.

Vanessa Kirby Dating History

Vanessa previously dated Callum Turner and was rumored to have been involved with her former Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise. However, Vanessa shut down the rumors of a relationship with Tom, according to Entertainment Tonight. In 2023, lacrosse athlete Paul Rabil shared a carousel post on Instagram of photos alongside Vanessa, which he captioned, “From the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you.”