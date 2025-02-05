Is Donald Trump Going to the Super Bowl 2025? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

Could Donald Trump become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl? That’s what sports fans are wondering now that rumors are swirling. Since a handful celebrities typically show up for the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Republican goes to the event. So, is Trump really attending the 2025 Super Bowl? Find out below.

Is Donald Trump Going to the Super Bowl 2025?

Yes, Trump is going to the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. The United States Secret Service confirmed that the 78-year-old Republican will attend the game. In a statement obtained by the Associated Press days prior, spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that “extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players, and staff.”

“Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting president of the United States will attend the event,” Guglielmi pointed out, adding that football fans can expect more details about security checkpoints in the days leading up to the game.

Travis Kelce reacts to finding out Trump will attend Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Njq7SWTJkJ — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2025

What Super Bowl Team Is Trump for?

Trump has not clarified if he is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles. However, while speaking with reporters on February 4 in the White House, the president seemingly complimented Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while declining to predict a winning team.

“I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump said.

The president previously congratulated the Chiefs on their AFC Championship win in a social media post, calling them a “GREAT team.”

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” he wrote. “What a GREAT Team, coach, quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”

What Celebrities Are Going to the Super Bowl?

So far, the only celebrity known to be attending the 2025 Super Bowl is Taylor Swift. Last year, the 35-year-old pop star attended the event to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This is the Chiefs’ third consecutive time playing in the Super Bowl. If they win, it will be the team’s third Super Bowl victory in a row.

While speaking with press before the February 9 game, Kelce, 35, said it was a “great honor” that Trump will be at the game. As for Swift, she has made it clear that she opposes Trump and his policies. In the months leading up to the November 2024 election, the Grammy Award winner endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris.