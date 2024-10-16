Erik Menendez’s Letter to His Cousin: The Contents Revealed

Eight months before brothers Erik Menendez and Lyle Menendez shot and killed their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, in August 1989, Erik wrote a letter to his late cousin, Andy Cano. The Menendez siblings and family previously revealed that they had revealed the letter’s existence. However, the Los Angeles District Attorney unveiled the contents of the letter on October 16, 2024.

Per Fox News, captions along with the contents of the letter acknowledged that DA George Gascón “says it is his moral and ethical obligation to review the Menendez brothers’ case.”

“It has been 35 years since their sentencing,” the caption read, according to the outlet. “It is time to decide whether these men have paid their dues to society. Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent most of their lives behind bars and will continue to unless we can ensure George Gascón can review and restore justice for all.”

Below, Hollywood Life compiled what Erik wrote to his cousin in the uncovered letter.

LA District Attorney George Gascón publicly posted a screenshot of a letter to Instagram written by Erik Menendez to his cousin, Andy Cano, in which he alludes to serious, and long-term, abuse at the hands of his father Jose. pic.twitter.com/luxamruHaI — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) October 16, 2024

What Did the Menendez Brothers Do?

Erik and Lyle killed their parents in August 1989 because they were allegedly subjected to emotional, physical and sexual abuse throughout their childhoods.

Menendez Brothers’ New Evidence in Case

In addition to a letter written by Erik to his cousin, another piece of evidence against José has emerged in recent years. Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican band Menudo, claimed that he was sexually assaulted as a teenager by José. In the 2023 Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Roy claimed that he was drugged and raped by the Menendez patriarch.

During Menudo’s rise to fame, José was an executive at RCA Records.

What Did Erik Menendez Write in a Letter to His Cousin?

According to multiple outlets, Erik wrote to his cousin, “I’ve been trying to avoid dad. It’s still happening Andy but it’s worse for me now,” he wrote. “I never know when it’s going to happen and it’s driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in [sic].”

Erik’s letter to Andy was reportedly found by his aunt nine years ago. Andy died in 2003.

In light of the new evidence in the Menendez brothers’ case, Lyle and Erik received a new court hearing, which is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2024.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.