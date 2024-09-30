From Red Carpets to Car Lots: How Celebrities Choose and Protect Their Luxury Cars

Image Credit: mali maeder from Pexels

Stars: they’re just like us, especially when it comes to the road. While the image of celebrity lifestyle tends to be one of glamour, it’s not always the case, especially not in heavily-congested traffic, where an A-lister in a Mercedes is as likely as the average Joe to come unstuck.

When chauffeur-driven limos fell out of favor in the 2010s (partly due to environmental concerns), many stars replaced them with a number of popular alternatives listed below, along with what everyone (including celebs) needs to be mindful of while driving them.

Classic Cars

For celebrities who favor vintage cars (like Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche Boxster), enlisting a Los Angeles Lemon Law attorney is a must to ensure that the car purchased is roadworthy and free from defects. Lemon Law also covers new vehicles including pick-up trucks, vans and SUVs.

Hybrid Models

Eco-conscious celebrities like Cameron Diaz (the proud owner of a Tesla Model S) are likely to be less of a rarity in future, if the 2022 ruling from California Air Resources Board goes to plan. According to CARB, vehicles are required to be zero-emissions by the year 2035.

Sports Cars

Sleek and speedy supercars tend to be a major status symbol amongst celebrities – yet there are a few who sometimes mistake the highways and byways of LA for a race track, including pop star Justin Bieber, who was fined for driving at 100mph in a 55 zone back in 2012.

Four-By-Fours

The Jeep Wrangler is just one of the 4x4s beloved by the likes of Harrison Ford and LeBron James, yet California State Law has strict rules about taking your 4×4 off-road. In order to do so, the vehicle must be registered either with an off-highway vehicle or street-legal registration.

SUVs

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are large, sleek versions of off-roading vehicles known for their ability to keep passengers safe and secure. However, not only is their size a nuisance (and at worst, a danger) to others, they also have a high rollover risk, which is something golfer Tiger Woods was unfortunate enough to experience during his single-car collision back in 2021.

Celebrity Drivers: A Bad Reputation?

Los Angeles is renowned for its car culture, with the majority of its citizens (celebrities included) opting to get from point A to point B by driving. While this is a convenient way to get around, it also statistically raises the likelihood of things like car accidents and traffic violations.

While stories of drunk driving violations and other vehicular misdeeds are not uncommon in Tinseltown, it’s also worth noting this isn’t necessarily because celebrities are bad drivers – just that any scrapes they do get into are likely to be more publicized.

Stars in Cars

Celebs face a unique set of challenges that sometimes get them into trouble (for example speeding to escape the unwanted attention of fans, paparazzi and even stalkers). However, there are also times when celebrities have let their ego get the better of them.

Endnote

While it’s not uncommon for celebrities to attempt to get out of sticky situations (often with the aid of a lawyer), there are times that prove they really are ordinary folks: even when asked whether the officer knows who they are, they’ll likely be treated just the same as anyone else.