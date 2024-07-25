Justin Timberlake: What’s the Latest With His DWI?

A source said, "Justin is prepared to face whatever consequences he needs to."

July 25, 2024 1:40PM EDT
SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake has been having a month in the headlines.

After being arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, on Monday, June 17, for driving while intoxicated, things are yet to be resolved for the singer who is currently traveling for his tour—referred to by him as “The World Tour.”

Following his release without bail the next morning, the 43-year-old was scheduled to appear in court next on July 26. The artist is due to perform in Krakow, Poland, that night.

“Mr. Timberlake will not be in attendance at the 7/26 court appearance,” a representative from the office of attorney Edward Burke Jr. confirmed on Tuesday.

“Mr. Burke will be attending the court appearance in person, even though it is mostly virtual, just because our office is right across the street from the court. This will be a very procedural conference with the District Attorney and the Judge.”

SAH HARBOR, NY – JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Police documents stated officers observed Timberlake running a stop light, swerving multiple times, and failing to maintain his lane while driving his BMW through the village after midnight.

The ‘Cry Me a River’ singer refused to take a breathalyzer test following his arrest, allegedly telling officers, “I had one martini and followed my friends home.” The documents noted Timberlake’s “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” and his poor performance on all standardized field sobriety tests.

The arresting officer did not know who Timberlake was, Page Six reported. The singer allegedly said under his breath at the time of his arrest, “This is going to ruin the tour.”

The cop asked, “What tour?” and Timberlake replied, “The World Tour.”

A source told ET, “Justin is prepared to face whatever consequences he needs to. He is hoping to learn from this experience and put it behind him. Jess is extremely supportive and helping him navigate everything.”

The source added, “Justin is still putting his energy into his family and focusing on his tour. He is ready to move forward in a positive way, pouring himself into his work commitments and even creating new music.”

The former NSYNC member returned to his tour just days after his arrest in Chicago, where he addressed the controversy.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights. And, uh, it’s been a tough week. But you’re here and I’m here. Nothing can change this moment right now,” Timberlake said. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back.”

