Calista Flockhart Jokes Harrison Ford Is ‘Afraid’ of Her In Rare Interview About Their Marriage

Calista Flockhart opened up about bringing out a different side of her husband Harrison Ford in a new interview on Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, January 24. Kelly Ripa asked the actress how she brings out the “soft puppy dog side of Harrison Ford,” and Calista, 59, joked that her husband, 81, is scared of her.

After Kelly finished her question, Calista smiled and leaned in close. As Kelly got down with her, the Brothers and Sisters star revealed her secret. “I have something: he’s afraid of me,” she said, and the audience laughed along with her. Kelly told her husband Mark Consuelos to take note.

Kelly and Mark also asked Calista about Harrison getting honored at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, and she gushed about her husband. “It’s an emotional thing. His body of work is so incredible, and it’s so well-deserved. I’m very proud of him and happy for him,” she said.

The morning show hosts then asked Calista which of her husband’s movies was her favorite, and she revealed it was his 1986 drama Mosquito Coast. Kelly then asked about her feelings on one of Harrison’s classic romcoms, which gave Calista an opportunity to talk about her husband’s sense of humor. “I love Working Girl, because he’s very funny, and Harrison is very funny. He’s surprisingly funny,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh! Oh, that was funny, right? Wait, was that a joke?’ Yeah, he’s funny. So I love Working Girl.”

Harrison and Calista have been together since 2002, and they got married in 2010. The Star Wars actor is Calista’s first husband. He’s been married twice before Calista, first to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979 and then to Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2000 when they separated. Their divorce was finalized in 2002.

When Harrison was honored at the Critics’ Choice Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award, he did take the opportunity to speak glowingly about his wife. Both he and Calista teared up as he thanked her on stage. “I want to thank my lovely wife Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,” he said. “And I need a lot of support.”