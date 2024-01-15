Harrison Ford Tears Up Talking About Wife Calista Flockhart During Emotional Critics’ Choice Awards Speech

Harrison Ford received the Critics’ Choice Award for Lifetime Achievement during the 2024 ceremony and made sure to thank the most important woman in his life. The Star Wars icon, 81, began to cry when he started talking about how wife Calista Flockhart has supported him over the years.

“I want to thank my lovely wife Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,” he said with tears in his eyes. “And I need a lot of support.” The camera panned to Calista in the audience, and she had tears in her eyes as well.

Before the ceremony, Harrison and Calista, 59, walked the red carpet together. The couple sweetly held hands and looked so in love. Calista looked stunning in a purple floral dress.

Harrison received a standing ovation as he made his way up to the stage to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award. “First of all, I’m really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into, and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably wouldn’t have existed in the early part of my career,” the actor said.

The 81-year-old continued, “I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful writers, directors, and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I’m happy for this honor, and I appreciate it very much.”

He concluded by saying he’s “deeply happy to have had the opportunities” he’s had over the years. “I won’t take any more of your time. Thank you,” Harrison said.

Harrison and Calista have been happily married since 2010. They had met years prior in 2002 at the Golden Globe Awards. They share their adopted son, Liam Flockhart Ford.

While Calista celebrated her husband at the Critics’ Choice Awards, she gearing up for a big return to TV. She’ll be reuniting with some of her Ally McBeal co-stars at the 2023 Emmys. On January 31, the highly-anticipated Feud: Capote vs. The Swans will premiere. Calista plays Lee Radziwill in the FX anthology series.