Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial Sentencing Delayed Until After 2024 Election

A judge has delayed Donald Trump‘s sentencing for after the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, September 6, Judge Juan Merchan announced that the 78-year-old will not receive his sentence over his hush money trial until November 26, “if such is required.”

“Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office,” Merchan wrote, per CNN.

Merchan continued by pointing out the nature of the case, calling it a “unique place in this nation’s history.”

“This matter is one that stands alone, in a unique place in this Nation’s history, and this Court has presided over it since its inception – from arraignment to jury verdict and a plentitude of motions and other matters in-between,” the judge explained. “Were this court to decide, after careful consideration of the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump, that this case should proceed, it will be faced with one of the most critical and difficult decisions a trial court judge faces – the sentencing of a defendant found guilty of crimes by a unanimous jury of his peers.”

At the end of Merchan’s statement, the judge concluded that the jury “served diligently on this case, and their verdict must be respected and addressed in a manner that is not diluted by the enormity of the upcoming presidential election.”

“Likewise, if one is necessary, the defendant has the right to a sentencing hearing that respects and protects his constitutional rights,” Merchan added.

On May 30, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Throughout his trial, the former host of The Apprentice denied having an affair with Daniels, 45. However, she described an alleged 2006 sexual encounter between her and Trump.

That month, Trump left the courtroom and accused Judge Merchan of being “conflicted” while speaking to reporters.

“This was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case,” Trump said. “We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight till the end and we’ll win.”