Donald Trump Found Guilty on All 34 Counts in Manhattan Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial. On Thursday, May 30, a Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the high-profile case. This is the first time that a former American president has been convicted of a felony. A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.

Trump, 77, was convicted of covering up a sex scandal during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Upon walking out of the courtroom, the former host of The Apprentice called the trial a “disgrace” and “corrupt” while speaking to cameras and reporters. He also repeatedly alleged that the trial was “rigged.”

“We didn’t do a thing wrong,” he said. “I’m a very innocent man. … Our whole country is being rigged by now.”

Trump added, “We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight till the end and we’ll win.” He also accused the judge, Juan Merchan, of being “conflicted.”

“This was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case,” Trump said.

According to multiple outlets and news organizations, it is unlikely that Trump will face jail time.

The 12 jurors unanimously agreed that Trump had falsified business records to cover up a payment of $130,000 to former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Throughout the trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee pleaded not guilty and denied having an affair with Daniels, 45.

While taking the stand earlier this month, Daniels described an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. While maintaining that she did not reject Trump’s alleged sexual advances on her, Daniels described her discomfort.

“There was an imbalance of power for sure,” she testified. “But I was not threatened verbally or physically.”

Trump’s defense attorney, Susan Necheles, challenged Daniels’ testimony and questioned the authenticity of her story. While grilling Daniels on her experience in the adult film industry, Necheles said, “You have a lot of experience making phony stories about sex.”

“That’s not how I would put it,” Daniels retorted. “The sex in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room. … If that story was untrue, I would’ve written it to be a lot better.”