Orlando Bloom Responds to Katy Perry’s Candid Comment About Her ‘Love Language’

Orlando Bloom “cleaned the whole house” after his wife, Katy Perry , admitted that coming home to a clean house is her “love language,” which she humorously said could lead to her partner getting their “d**k sucked.” The 47-year-old actor joined in on the joke by commenting on Perry’s Instagram post, playfully mentioning his completed chore.

During an interview on “Call Her Daddy,” the 39-year-old singer confessed, “If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d**k sucked.” She continued, “That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari… I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the fking dishes! | will suck your d**k! It’s that easy!”

The couple, who began dating in 2016, welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, after an on-and-off relationship over the years.They got engaged in 2019.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom shared, “I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy for was… she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right? When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but l wasn’t conscious of it… it wasn’t what I was listening to. But I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara.”

He added to the outlet, “I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’ Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know… it’s like a universe sometimes. But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sandpit and be like… we’re just gonna build a sandcastle.”

Before her relationship with Bloom, the”Roar” singer had been married to Russell Brand and romantically linked with John Mayer. In her “Call Her Daddy” interview, she reflected that she is “no longer attracted to narcissists.”