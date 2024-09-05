Harvey Weinstein’s Indecent Assault Charges Dropped in the U.K.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein‘s indecent assault charges were dropped by the United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The head of CPS’ special crime and counter-terrorism division, Frank Ferguson, explained that the case against the 72-year-old disgraced former film producer is “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

“Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein,” Ferguson said in a statement on Thursday, September 5, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review, and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. We have explained our decision to all parties.”

Ferguson added that the division “would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police,” adding that they “will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

In June 2022, the CPS moved forward with the charges against Weinstein over alleged offenses against a woman that took place in 1996. He was charged by the Metropolitan Police with two counts of indecent assault against the unidentified woman.

This is Weinstein’s latest legal win. He was previously serving a 23-year prison sentence due to his 2020 rape conviction in New York. However, the conviction was overturned earlier this year, with a tentative new trial date in progress. The former film executive was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 on three charges of sexual assault against former model Evgeniya Chernyshova. Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years behind bars, but he filed to appeal it.

The entire film industry ousted Weinstein after more than 100 people came forward with sexual assault and harassment allegations against him. Some accusations date back to the 1970s.

After the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s conviction this year, several celebrities condemned the ruling. Among the most outspoken public figures were Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Weinstein has denied the accusations of non-consensual sexual encounters.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.