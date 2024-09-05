‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran’s Runner-Up Marcus Shoberg Speaks Out Following Finale

Image Credit: Disney

Bachelorette Jenn Tran‘s runner-up, Marcus Shoberg, has opened up about his emotions following the reality show’s finale. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he has “been through hell and back.”

While the Army Ranger veteran’s journey did not end in a fairy tale with the season 21 Bachelorette, Jenn’s search for love also did not go as planned. From her proposal to Devin Strader to their engagement being called off over the phone, both men have faced significant criticism on social media for their actions on the show.

In the wake of the controversial finale and his reluctance to use the word ‘love’ during the show, Marcus addressed Bachelor Nation in a post on Wednesday, September 4. He wrote, “I’ve been honest with my emotions – on @bacheloretteabc and in life – because I believe that being open is the only way to truly live. l’ve shed tears over the past, over love, and over the trials that have shaped me. But those tears don’t make me weak; they make me human. They are proof that I’m still here, with a heart that refuses to be hardened by the world.”

This statement came after he initially said, “Vulnerability is not a weakness; it’s a strength. It’s the courage to stand in front of the world and say, ‘This is who I am, scars and all!”

Marcus went on to admit that he has “been on that [healing] journey for years,” revealing that therapy and faith have guided him through his difficulties. While continuing to share his deepest feelings, he concluded, “I’m not perfect; I don’t have all the answers, but I do know this: the hardest moments in life often become the most transformative.”

His co-star on the show, Jonathan Johnson, supported him in the comments, describing Marcus as “one of the greatest men I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.” He added, “The words that people have passed around with no validity, just hear-say has beaten me up to no end. You’re an incredible man and I hope everyone who has ever doubted that, gets a chance to know the real you like I have.”