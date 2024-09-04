‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran Jokes ‘I Hate Men’ Amid Split From Devin Strader

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jenn Tran has had enough of men after the way her journey to find love on The Bachelorette ended. Following a shocking heartbreak involving her final rose choice, Devin Strader, the 26-year-old season 21 Bachelorette joked to People, “I hate men.”

After getting engaged in Hawaii and then calling it off, Jenn was left heartbroken when Devin, 28, told her that he basically “didn’t love her anymore” and “didn’t feel the same way,” she shared with Jesse Palmer during the “After the Final Rose” episode.

She added that Devin had become distant once the show ended: “The efforts were inconsistent; he wasn’t calling or texting as much. I was confused. I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy. I felt like I was secondary to everything else in his life, and I didn’t understand why.”

While Jenn recounted the moment he broke up with her, Devin confessed on the live episode, “I found myself falling short of those expectations in the real world. I couldn’t live up to the things you need and deserve. I saw myself contributing to your regression, and that hurt me. You shouldn’t have to compromise your standards to be happy.”

As she closed one door and opened another by joining season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Jenn opened up about being in the “healing process.” In an interview with People, she said, “It’s a healing process, but right now I’m just so excited for this new opportunity and to jump into something different, something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Jenn has been paired with Sasha Farber for the upcoming season of the dance competition. She revealed to the outlet that she’s looking forward to learning how to dance, admitting she only “took one ballroom dancing class in college.” She expressed her excitement about working with her 40-year-old professional partner, saying, “Honestly, I’m just so excited. He’s been great so far… I think we have a really good thing going, so I’m excited.”

Jenn will star on Dancing With The Stars starting September 17, available to watch on ABC and Disney+.