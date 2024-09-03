Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Reveals Engagement to Nigerian Billionaire Heir

Image Credit: Getty Images,,

Tobey Maguire may not have found his MJ just yet, but his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, has certainly been caught in a web of love, as she is now engaged to billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

The 47-year-old jewelry designer took to Instagram to reveal the diamond on her ring finger while being embraced by her fiancé. Smiling joyfully alongside her partner, she captioned the post, “YES!!!”

Many of her influential friends quickly shared their support in the comments. Kelly Rowland wrote, “So incredibly happy for you!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Vanessa Bryant and Julianne Hough also chimed in to offer their congratulations.

One user added, “Wow!! Huge congratulations!!!!! And that ring!!!?!? I wouldn’t expect anything less for the jewelry queen!” Another person commented, “This makes us all so happy. I love you!!!”

This engagement news comes shortly after Jennifer defended her 49-year-old ex-husband, during the summer when he was seen with model Lily Chee at Michael Rubin’s white party in July. In response to a Reddit post that questioned, “Why is your ex-husband dating someone three years older than your daughter?” Jennifer clarified, “I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car. Being a good guy. And now he’s being blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment; I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”

Jennifer and Tobey finalized their divorce in 2020, issuing a statement to People that read, “After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple… As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect, and friendship.” They now co-parent their children, Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias.

Despite their separation, Jennifer has spoken positively about her relationship with the Spider-Man star. In a 2022 interview on the “World’s First Podcast,” she shared, “It’s been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup. I mean, I can’t even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death, and we have the most beautiful family.”