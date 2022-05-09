Tobey Maguire Takes Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer & Their Kids To Mother’s Day Dinner

Tobey Maguire, 46, and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, 45, showed what it looks like to positively co-parent kids this Mother’s Day! The exes were spotted taking their children, Ruby Sweetheart, 15, and Otis Tobias, 13 for a Mother’s Day dinner at Nobu Malibu on May 8. The Spiderman star wore a comfy outfit for the family outing, sporting black sweatpants, a black t-shirt, and a grey pullover sweater on top. He finished his casual look with black New Balance sneakers.

The women of the group dressed it up a bit more, with Jennifer opting for light wash skinny jeans paired with a black jacket and black heeled booties. Her daughter donned a dark blue flowy mid-length skirt with a repeated white design. She rocked a black lace-trimmed top under a light wash jean jacket and completed the look with black lace-up boots. Her younger brother does not appear to have been photographed.

Tobey and Jennifer, a jewelry designer, announced their separation in 2016 after nine years of marriage. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.” They did not officially divorce until 2020.

View Related Gallery Tobey Maguire & Jennifer Meyer -- PICS Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Jennifer Meyer Boutique opening party, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2018 Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - One big happy family! Actor Tobey Maguire displays a healthy co-parenting relationship as he celebrates his ex-wife Jennifer Mayer on Mother's Day with their kids at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Mayer BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The former lovers met in 2003 and got married in Hawaii after four years of dating. They had Ruby about nine months before their nuptials and welcomed their son in 2009.

Although the couple kept their relationship private over the years, they have not been shy about revealing how well they work together as co-parents. “Remember that you love your kids equally more than anything in the world and that you want the best for them. And if they see parents that don’t get along or fight, then they’re going to be unhappy, and nobody wants unhappy children,” Jennifer told Us Weekly regarding her co-parenting philosophy in 2018. Before that, she gushed to the magazine that Tobey is her “best friend” and the “greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have.”