Sebastian Stan Stars as Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’ Teaser

Sebastian Stan is stepping into the shoes of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming film, The Apprentice. On Tuesday, September 3, a trailer featuring the 42-year-old actor was released on X.

The Marvel star appears in a light beige suit with a matching vest and tie over a white collared shirt. Sitting in a car beside Jeremy Strong, who plays Roy Cohn and wears a gray suit, white shirt, and tie, Stan picks up the phone and says, “Yes, hello Judy, this is Donald Trump… very excited, very excited to talk to you.”

Wearing a blonde wig, Sebastian is shown being coached by his 45-year-old co-star on what to say during the call, leading him to proclaim in his best Trump voice, “Well, I intend to acquire the Commodore, and I’m planning on making it the best and the finest building in the city — maybe the country — in the world! Judy, it’s going to be the finest building in the world. A spectacular hotel.”

Sebastian Stan stars as Donald Trump in the first clip from THE APPRENTICE Also starring Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, the film hits theaters October 11thpic.twitter.com/weN6odB8wY — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) September 3, 2024

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film depicts the life of the 2024 Republican presidential candidate during the 1970s and 1980s, focusing on his real estate ventures. After receiving a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, The Apprentice found a distributor with Briarcliff Entertainment and is set for a theatrical release on October 11. The film also stars Maria Bakalova as Ivanka Trump.

According to Variety, a distribution executive commented, “There are only a few companies who can release that movie…Any company who has a ‘for sale’ sign or that has the intention of merging [or] buying someone will be hesitant to do it, as there is a chance [Trump’s] regulators will be punitive if he’s elected.”

This is not the first time the politician has been involved with a project called The Apprentice ; he previously hosted the television series The Apprentice, which featured “16 candidates from all walks of life, including Ivy League MBA graduates and street entrepreneurs with no college education, enduring rigorous tasks each week while living together in a hip Manhattan loft apartment,” per IMDb.

The film’s release is timed just before the presidential elections in November, where Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance will face off against Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.