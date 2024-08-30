Justin Theroux Engaged to Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom

Image Credit: Getty Images

Love is in the air for Justin Theroux and his soon-to-be bride, Nicole Brydon Bloom! The 53-year-old actor recently proposed to the 30-year-old actress, confirming their engagement while in Italy.

Theroux was in Venice this week for the premiere of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in which he stars alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Jenna Ortega. The film received a lengthy standing ovation. Reflecting on the experience, Theroux said in an interview with Slash Film, “Tim was pretty collaborative. He was great at just saying, ‘Let’s find some more stuff,’ and he was gracious enough to let me scribble in the margins a little and improvise.”

During the event on Wednesday, August 28, Theroux graced the red carpet in an all-white tuxedo, accompanied by Nicole, who matched him in a white gown and showed off a big diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023. Before his relationship with Nicole, Justin was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2017. They released a joint statement about their separation, saying, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Despite their split, Theroux and Aniston have maintained a strong friendship. In a 2021 interview with Esquire, he shared, “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other… We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.”

He added, “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”