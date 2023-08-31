Who Is Nicole Brydon Bloom? What to Know About Justin Theroux’s Dinner Date

Justin Theroux was famously married to Jennifer Aniston.

They divorced in 2018.

Justin and actress Nicole Brydon Bloom were seen kissing on a romantic dinner date in 2023.

Justin Theroux is best known for roles on films like Mulholland Drive and The Girl On The Train — and for his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, which ended in 2018 after three years. They’re still fast friends, talking regularly and even hanging out at dinner with friends on occasion. “I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he told Esquire in May of 2023, going on to admit that they still chat. “I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen – I don’t talk about Jen.”

Now, it seems, Justin, 59, may have moved on. In new photos, the dashing actor was seen on a romantic, candle lit dinner date in New York City with Nicole Brydon Bloom, 29. At one point, he was even spotted leaning in for a kiss over their plates! So, who is the brunette beauty who seems to have captured the attention of the White House Plumbers star? We’ve got answers below.

She lost her father to the war in Iraq

Nicole’s father is none other than late NBC journalist David Bloom, who tragically died of a health complication in April of 2003 while covering the war. Nicole was only 9 at the time. “20 years ago today my dad died while covering the war in Iraq,” she wrote in a sweet tribute on the 20th anniversary of his death in April. “Forever proud of him, endeared by his sense of humor and in awe of his intelligence and commitment to the truth. We miss you every day Dad. Thank you for being such an incredible role model and father. Very grateful for the time we had.”

She’s been spotted with Justin before

Though her Aug. 2023 appearance with the famous actor was clearly romantic in nature, it’s not the first time she’s been seen spending time with him. Back in February of 2023, she was seen chatting him up at Zero Bond in NYC for a Netflix shindig.

Nicole has a prestigious career in TV

The beautiful 29-year-old has a successful career of her own as an actress. She plays Caroline Stuyvesant in the second season of The Gilded Age, and has also appeared in The Affair on Showtime and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her success shouldn’t come as a surprise — in a 2020 interview, she admitted she’d had serious training in the art of acting.

“My parents put me and my twin sister in community theater when we were seven years old,” she told website Cryptic Rock at the time. “It was a fun after school activity at first, but then I grew to really love it. I ended up at a theater camp called Stagedoor Manor where I met some of my best friends. My love for performing really blossomed there. Those summers at that performing arts camp also showed me that acting and working in this industry was an attainable goal, a viable career option.”

Nicole said it didn’t take long to realize that acting was her true passion. “I quickly discovered that if there’s something in life you are so passionate about that no matter how difficult it can be you still find joy in almost every moment, then it’s worth pursuing,” she continued. “The entertainment industry is not easy—I’ve dealt with many, many ‘no’s’—but that makes getting the ‘yes’ so much sweeter. I think there’s something very cathartic about performing. The opportunity to delve into a writer’s environment, a whole new character with perhaps a completely different experience or worldview than you, is just absolutely incredible. I’m happy to be doing what I love.”