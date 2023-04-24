Jennifer Aniston & Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date: Photos

Friends forever? Jennifer Aniston was seen stepping out for a low-key dinner on Saturday, April 23, with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. It wasn’t a one-on-one outing, however. Close pals Jason Bateman and his wife, producer and actress Amanda Anka, were also seen joining the former power couple for the New York City dinner date at upscale II Cantinori eatery. In photos you can SEE HERE, the Murder Mystery beauty, 54, was seen hugging Justin, 51, before being seated across from Jason and Amanda, and wore head to toe black for the outing. Later, when leaving the trendy restaurant, she carried an umbrella and a single red rose. Justin wore an olive-green jacket, black pants, and shiny black boots as he arrived.

The TV comedy icon and American Psycho actor were engaged in 2012, married in 2015, and separated by 2017 with a divorce to follow in 2018. But there never seemed to have been any bad feelings between the exes. They released a joint statement at the time of their separation, reading, “we are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Jen seemed to move on seamlessly. In a 2018 interview with InStyle, she admitted that she was not, in fact, heartbroken by the breakup. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career,'” she told the magazine. “Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she explained, adding that, “no one knows what’s going on behind closed doors” in a private relationship.

As for Justin, he has gushed openly over the stunning actress — even after their split. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” he told Esquire in an April 2021 interview. “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard,” he continued. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005.