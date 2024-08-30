Camila Cabello Sings Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’ Amid Shawn Mendes Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Camila Cabello had to sing a Sabrina Carpenter song amid rumors that the two of them were in a love triangle with the “Havana” artist’s ex Shawn Mendes. While playing “Finish the Lyric” with Capital FM, Camila, 27, belted out the last few words of Sabrina’s hit single “Espresso.”

According to Capital FM’s Thursday, August 29, YouTube video, Camila effortlessly sang the “Espresso” verse that begins with “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer.” While completing the full lyric, the “Cry for Me” artist kept a smile on her face and even continued by singing a few notes from another portion of the summertime single.

The video comes days after Sabrina, 25, released her album Short n’ Sweet. Once fans heard her new music, many speculated that a few tracks were inspired by the Disney Channel alum’s rumored fling with Shawn, 26, in early 2023. That year, the “Stitches” singer had rekindled his relationship with Camila after they first broke up in November 2021. Shawn and Camila’s reunion was short-lived, though, and they split again in mid-2023.

Camila Cabello sings ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter in a new video. pic.twitter.com/VeObL5HTGC — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2024

In the new song “Coincidence,” Sabrina sings about an unnamed person who is apparently still with a former flame. Social media users have pointed to the track’s bridge when Sabrina describes a girl that someone “outgrew.” Additionally, she mentions Palm Springs in the song, which is where Shawn and Camila were spotted reuniting at Coachella in 2023.

“What a surprise, your phone just died,” Sabrina sings in the bridge. “Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs / Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side? / Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew Least that’s what you said (That’s what you said).”

In another portion of the song, the “Taste” artist sings that her unnamed fling “didn’t have any doubts” last week, but now he is “holdin’ space for her tongue in your mouth.”

“Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less / Tryna turn the past into the present tense,” Sabrina continues. “Suckin’ up to all of your mutual friends.”

Shortly after Short n’ Sweet was released, Camila shared a TikTok video earlier this month, featuring her singing the lyrics to her song “June Gloom.” Throughout the track, Camila talks about a former lover who is seeing someone new. Social media sleuths have speculated that the song was inspired by Sabrina and Shawn.

“She’s cool, I heard / Won’t act surprised, I saw the pictures, we’re a / House fire, for sure,” the “Señorita” hitmaker sings in one verse. “Hope it’ll burn out, but it just gets bigger / If she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?”

Neither Camila nor Sabrina has publicly commented on the rumors.