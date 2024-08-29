Hailey Bieber’s Model Friend Adwoa Aboah Accidentally Reveals Baby Jack’s Birth Date

Image Credit: GC Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23. While the couple didn’t share his exact birth date, fans quickly pieced it together thanks to a post from Adwoa Aboah announcing the arrival of her own baby girl.

“Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22 pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces,” the British model, 32, captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, adding, “what the f**k.”

Hailey commented, “😍😍😍😍😍😍 baby Shy!!!!” to which Aboah replied, “a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣,” leading fans to conclude that baby Jack was born on Aug. 22.

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, confirmed the birth of their first child on Instagram last week. “WELCOME HOME,” the singer captioned the post, which featured a photo of the baby’s tiny foot and revealed his son’s name.

A source spoke to PEOPLE about how the Biebers—who tied the knot in 2018—are currently doing. “They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” the source said. “Hailey’s doing well, too.”

Hailey—who has understandably chosen to keep her first days of parenthood relatively private—has been active on Instagram, primarily promoting her Rhode beauty line.

The insider added, “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.” Justin is adjusting well to life with Jack, too: “Justin’s already a great dad.”

Another source who spoke with Us Weekly about the new parents—who announced they were expecting in May while posting snaps from their Hawaii vow renewal—said, “It’s total bliss for the two of them.”

As for Hailey, they shared, “She is over the moon, in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby,” adding that she is “enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom.”

For Justin, they said, “Justin is overjoyed and very hands-on. A lot of things will change. He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private, protective, and focused on the family first.”